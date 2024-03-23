Adams Asset Advisors LLC Buys 117,173 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,173 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco accounts for 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in British American Tobacco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $4,036,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,729,000 after buying an additional 1,746,156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $22,498,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $1,487,000. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.5 %

British American Tobacco stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $37.65.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.7431 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

