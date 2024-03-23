Adams Asset Advisors LLC Buys 1,453 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises 1.3% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $124.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

