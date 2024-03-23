Adams Asset Advisors LLC Buys 68,290 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,290 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Medical Properties Trust worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,070,000 after buying an additional 45,452,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.