Adams Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.08.

NYSE:VLO opened at $169.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $171.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.85.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

