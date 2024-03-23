Adams Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,446,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. Calumet Specialty Products Partners comprises 13.1% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.81% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $97,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Jennifer C. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,059,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 347,639 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 272.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 106,470 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 354.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 60,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $268,711.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,540.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

CLMT stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CLMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLMT

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.