Adams Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,362 shares during the period. HF Sinclair comprises approximately 1.5% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of HF Sinclair worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 109,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,135,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 614.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 36,227 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.97.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

