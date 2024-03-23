Adams Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 424 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WPC shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.70.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.9 %

WPC stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $78.24.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.24%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

