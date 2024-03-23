Adams Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVVFree Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,547 shares during the period. Universal makes up about 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Universal worth $10,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Universal by 261.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 128.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Universal by 57.5% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th.

Universal Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE UVV opened at $50.59 on Friday. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Universal (NYSE:UVVGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $821.51 million during the quarter.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Universal (NYSE:UVV)

