Adams Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,547 shares during the period. Universal makes up about 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Universal worth $10,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Universal by 261.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 128.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Universal by 57.5% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th.

NYSE UVV opened at $50.59 on Friday. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $821.51 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

