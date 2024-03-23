Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 16,816 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,816 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $485,095,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,013 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,895 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,169,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,773 shares of company stock worth $1,449,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.2 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $35.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

