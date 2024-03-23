Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 19,500 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GP Brinson Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 227,573 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,397,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after acquiring an additional 66,636 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 157,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 25,243 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $18.61 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 102.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

