Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 85.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $20.35 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.44%.

STWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Starwood Property Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.