Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 4,342 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 40.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $315,323,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $130,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $104,406,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $128.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $143.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 326.32%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

