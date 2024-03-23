Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 929 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 238,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after buying an additional 87,682 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,522,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,170,000 after acquiring an additional 29,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $124.47 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

