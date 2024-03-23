Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Trimmed by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,315 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Adobe were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $499.52 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $578.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $572.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

