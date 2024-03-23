Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Up to $179.73

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $179.73, but opened at $185.97. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $182.28, with a volume of 9,107,505 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $287.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,090 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,217,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

