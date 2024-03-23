Advisor Resource Council Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 346.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $980,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of JPM opened at $196.70 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $200.48. The stock has a market cap of $566.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.36%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

