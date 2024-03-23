Advisor Resource Council Boosts Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 265.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $102.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average is $81.26. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.