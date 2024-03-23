Advisor Resource Council Buys 1,957 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 116.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.9% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $210.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.40 and a 200-day moving average of $153.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.92 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

