Advisor Resource Council Buys New Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in NU by 1,232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NU by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NU. TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

NU Trading Up 0.1 %

NU stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.