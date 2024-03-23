Advisor Resource Council Grows Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 292.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Targa Resources by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,270 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $99,690,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $110.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $111.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 2.20.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer R. Kneale sold 26,061 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $2,537,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,663 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

