Advisor Resource Council Has $925,000 Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 197.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,936 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 85.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after acquiring an additional 566,205 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,681,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,540,000 after acquiring an additional 628,663 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,207,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 67.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,508 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $28.64.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paperboard packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

