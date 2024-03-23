Advisor Resource Council Invests $624,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,559,000 after purchasing an additional 38,750 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 704,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,364,000 after purchasing an additional 197,863 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $160.41 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $161.73. The company has a market capitalization of $112.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

