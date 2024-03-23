Advisor Resource Council Invests $828,000 in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,754,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,782 shares of company stock worth $10,048,943 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENSG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $123.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.14 and a 12 month high of $127.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.93.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $980.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.13 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 17.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

