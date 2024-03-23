Advisor Resource Council Makes New $564,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $78.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.04. The company has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

