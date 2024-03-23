Advisor Resource Council Makes New $720,000 Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $61.08.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

