Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average of $76.30.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
