Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.14% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 671,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 469,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 151,857 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 179,127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 76,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 242,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FJUN stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $555.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

