Advisor Resource Council Takes $679,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,847,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,981,000 after acquiring an additional 214,969 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,865,000 after acquiring an additional 599,382 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,389,000 after acquiring an additional 446,501 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,007,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,501,000 after acquiring an additional 81,162 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $53.69.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

