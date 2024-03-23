Advisor Resource Council Takes $834,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $124.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.06. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

