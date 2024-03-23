Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $481.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.59. The company has a market capitalization of $449.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $346.31 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.35.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

