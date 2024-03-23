Ahmad R. Chatila Buys 92,500 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 777,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,827.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FTC Solar Trading Down 19.0 %

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 59.79% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 2,044.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 37.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 97,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 96.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,873 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.45 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.49.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

