Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 296.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Air Lease by 421.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $768,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 859,153 shares in the company, valued at $34,598,091.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,646 shares of company stock worth $3,705,152 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of AL stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $48.43.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

