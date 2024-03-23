Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $376,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $501,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

Shares of APD opened at $236.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

