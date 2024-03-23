AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Given New C$2.80 Price Target at ATB Capital

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Free Report) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$3.30 to C$2.80 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
AKITA Drilling Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of AKITA Drilling stock opened at C$1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.32. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.56. The company has a market cap of C$60.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99.
About AKITA Drilling
