Alasdair Cooke Purchases 6,432,523 Shares of Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM) Stock

Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM – Get Free Report) insider Alasdair Cooke bought 6,432,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,325.23 ($42,319.23).
Alasdair Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Alasdair Cooke bought 6,500,000 shares of Alma Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,000.00 ($34,210.53).
