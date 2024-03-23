Alex G. Balazs Sells 280 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Intuit Stock Down 1.2 %
INTU opened at $643.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $643.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $584.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Intuit
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.52.
Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
