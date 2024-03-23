Alex G. Balazs Sells 280 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

INTU opened at $643.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $643.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $584.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.52.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

