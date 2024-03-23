Ali Sadri Sells 5,379 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Airgain Stock Up 1.5 %
AIRG opened at $5.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. Airgain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Airgain in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain by 2,350.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 364,320 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth $881,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Airgain by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Airgain
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.