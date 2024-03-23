Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 15,861 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 15,861 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $80,098.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,999,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,097,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $891.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALHC shares. Barclays started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth $109,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 49,716 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth $641,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 38.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 543,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 46,747 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

