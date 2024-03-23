Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$89.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.77.

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$77.90 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$63.15 and a 12 month high of C$87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.58.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

