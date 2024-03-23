Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$86.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$90.00 to C$86.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.77.

TSE:ATD opened at C$77.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$77.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27. The company has a market cap of C$75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$63.15 and a twelve month high of C$87.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

