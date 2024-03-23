Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$87.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
ATD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$89.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.77.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ATD
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.2 %
Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alimentation Couche-Tard
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.