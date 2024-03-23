Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$87.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$89.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.77.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.2 %

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Shares of ATD opened at C$77.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$81.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$77.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$63.15 and a one year high of C$87.27. The company has a market cap of C$75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

