Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$89.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$91.00 to C$89.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.77.

TSE:ATD opened at C$77.90 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$63.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$77.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

