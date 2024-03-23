Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Lowered to C$86.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.77.

TSE ATD opened at C$77.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$81.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$77.58. The firm has a market cap of C$75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$63.15 and a 1 year high of C$87.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

