Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Lowered to C$86.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.77.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ATD
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance
Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 14.29%.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alimentation Couche-Tard
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.