Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Lowered to C$90.00 at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATD. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.77.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.2 %

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$77.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$63.15 and a 12-month high of C$87.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$77.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.