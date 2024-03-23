Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Raised to C$88.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$86.77.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

TSE ATD opened at C$77.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$77.58. The stock has a market cap of C$75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$63.15 and a 52 week high of C$87.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

