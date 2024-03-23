Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $150.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.74 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.48.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

