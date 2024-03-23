Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alvotech Price Performance

NYSE ALVO opened at $14.95 on Friday. Alvotech has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61.

Institutional Trading of Alvotech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alvotech by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after purchasing an additional 180,440 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alvotech by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 523,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 52,662 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alvotech by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,450,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,576,000 after buying an additional 407,391 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alvotech by 100.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

