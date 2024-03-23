AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $193.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $644.96 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Articles

