América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMX. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in América Móvil during the third quarter worth $4,247,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 874,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 117,008 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,111,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 15,541,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $269,184,000 after acquiring an additional 424,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

NYSE AMX opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 18.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

