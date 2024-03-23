American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $41.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $37.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

